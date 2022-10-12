After a tough loss to Oregon, Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) will head to Seattle where it will face Washington (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12), who is coming off an embarrassing loss to ASU.

• Jacob Manu moves to the top of the depth chart

After a strong camp and strong performances off the bench in the first six games, freshman linebacker Jacob Manu is now listed ahead of Kolbe Cage as the WILL linebacker.

A high three-star prospect according to Rivals, Manu's 13 total tackles in six games played and his strong practices showed the team that the young prospect is ready to have a more expanded role.

"Making plays at practice," defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said. "He was showing up on the scout team, making plays and every time I watch practice he's all over the place. That's the difference and he had a knack for the football."

With his best games coming against NDSU and Cal in back-to-back weeks, Manu has seen more field time over the course of the season and became a regular part of the linebacker rotation.

Manu's new role opens the door for yet another true freshman to make a name for themselves in the Arizona program.