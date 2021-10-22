 GOAZCATS - Inside the matchup: Arizona vs Washington
Inside the matchup: Arizona vs Washington

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is set to hit the second half of the season with a Friday night matchup against Washington. The Wildcats are still searching for their first victory of the season while the Huskies have been an underachieving team this year and head to Tucson with a 2-4 record overall that includes losses in its previous two games.

To get you ready for UA's next matchup here is a closer look at what to expect when the two teams take the field at Arizona Stadium on Friday night.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (0-6, 0-3 Pac-12; last game: 34-0 loss to Colorado) vs Washington (2-4, 1-2; last game: 27-24 loss to UCLA)

When: 7:30 p.m. MST

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN2

All-time series: Washington leads 23-11-1 | Last meeting (11.21.20): UW win 44-27

Favorite: Washington (-17.5), O/U 45.5


SNAPSHOT: WASHINGTON

Head coach: Jimmy Lake (2nd season | 5-5)

Preseason prediction: 2nd (Pac-12 North)

Pac-12 standings: 5th (North Division)

Schemes

• Offense: Pro style

• Defense: 2-4-5

RANKS (FBS | PAC-12)

Total offense: 97th (357.2 YPG) | 9th

Scoring offense: 100th (23.5 PPG) | 9th

Total defense: 40th (342.5 YPG allowed) | 2nd

Scoring defense: 39th (20.3 PPG allowed) | 3rd

WHO TO KNOW

