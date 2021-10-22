Inside the matchup: Arizona vs Washington
Arizona is set to hit the second half of the season with a Friday night matchup against Washington. The Wildcats are still searching for their first victory of the season while the Huskies have been an underachieving team this year and head to Tucson with a 2-4 record overall that includes losses in its previous two games.
To get you ready for UA's next matchup here is a closer look at what to expect when the two teams take the field at Arizona Stadium on Friday night.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (0-6, 0-3 Pac-12; last game: 34-0 loss to Colorado) vs Washington (2-4, 1-2; last game: 27-24 loss to UCLA)
When: 7:30 p.m. MST
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: ESPN2
All-time series: Washington leads 23-11-1 | Last meeting (11.21.20): UW win 44-27
Favorite: Washington (-17.5), O/U 45.5
SNAPSHOT: WASHINGTON
Head coach: Jimmy Lake (2nd season | 5-5)
Preseason prediction: 2nd (Pac-12 North)
Pac-12 standings: 5th (North Division)
Schemes
• Offense: Pro style
• Defense: 2-4-5
RANKS (FBS | PAC-12)
Total offense: 97th (357.2 YPG) | 9th
Scoring offense: 100th (23.5 PPG) | 9th
Total defense: 40th (342.5 YPG allowed) | 2nd
Scoring defense: 39th (20.3 PPG allowed) | 3rd
WHO TO KNOW
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news