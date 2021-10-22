Inside the matchup: Arizona vs Washington

Arizona is set to hit the second half of the season with a Friday night matchup against Washington. The Wildcats are still searching for their first victory of the season while the Huskies have been an underachieving team this year and head to Tucson with a 2-4 record overall that includes losses in its previous two games.

To get you ready for UA's next matchup here is a closer look at what to expect when the two teams take the field at Arizona Stadium on Friday night.