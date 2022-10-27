News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-27 11:12:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside The Matchup: Arizona vs. USC

USC quarterback Caleb WIlliams is third in the Pac-12 in passing yards this season.
USC quarterback Caleb WIlliams is third in the Pac-12 in passing yards this season. (Marcio Jose Sanchez | GOAZCATS.com)
Dylan Grausz • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@dylan_grausz

Coming off its bye week, Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) prepares for homecoming week where it will face off against No. 10 USC. Let's take a look inside the matchup ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. (MST) kickoff.

Click the image to take advantage of this special deal!
Click the image to take advantage of this special deal!

Three things to watch

Will tackling look better?

With tackling having been an ongoing issue for the Wildcats' defense throughout the season, the bye week could not have come at a better time preparing to face a top 10 Trojans team.

Having given up over 1,500 yards rushing to its opponents through the first seven games, Arizona made sure to have tackling be a heavy area of focus during the week off.

"Well just go back to the fundamentals," defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said on the bye week work. "Tackling, technique stuff, up front and then obviously the disciplined guys that we need to have with our linebackers and everybody in every position. So that was the main focus last week."

With tough games ahead with some good offenses on Arizona's schedule, defensive play will be big for the team the rest of the way.

With five games left, Arizona still has time to rewrite the script on it's tackling play.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}