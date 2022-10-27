With tackling having been an ongoing issue for the Wildcats' defense throughout the season, the bye week could not have come at a better time preparing to face a top 10 Trojans team.

Having given up over 1,500 yards rushing to its opponents through the first seven games, Arizona made sure to have tackling be a heavy area of focus during the week off.

"Well just go back to the fundamentals," defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said on the bye week work. "Tackling, technique stuff, up front and then obviously the disciplined guys that we need to have with our linebackers and everybody in every position. So that was the main focus last week."

With tough games ahead with some good offenses on Arizona's schedule, defensive play will be big for the team the rest of the way.

With five games left, Arizona still has time to rewrite the script on it's tackling play.