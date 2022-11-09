Originally not playing much to start the season, freshmen offensive lineman Wendell Moe has begun to find himself as more of a regular on the Wildcats offensive line.

Enjoying his first career start against Utah, the 6-foot-2 guard from Long Beach, Calif., was originally committed to play at Morgan State before the departure of coach Tyrone Wheatley before signing with Arizona in April and arriving in Tucson for summer workouts.

"It was a cool situation, he had gotten out of his signing when his head coach at the school he was going to left," offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said. "And when we got the waiver, we'd seen his film but he'd already signed so we kind of knew he was a guy that would have been a guy we would have liked to add to our program. And it worked out that he was available and he got to our program a little bit out of shape, had to trim some of those pounds off of him. I think he's lost 30 pounds over these last couple months to get down in the 330s. He was always a really good mover on film, Johnny [Nansen] pointed him out and it was just great that we got to get him here, he's a really good student of the game, good ballplayer, just like a natural football player regardless of position. So game comes easy to him in that aspect, plays tough, plays with right attitude and he's just been a sponge in terms of learning and getting ready to play and so it showed and he did some good things."



Getting young guys in the mix early will help their development and give them the opportunity to earn more minutes for next season.

With depth always needed on the line, mixing Moe in now can prove crucial down the line.