Joining the Wildcats after spending the last two seasons at Washington State and winning the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021, quarterback Jayden de Laura comes to Tucson looking to bring balance to the quarterback position for Arizona.

Saturday’s game against a strong Aztecs’ defense will be the perfect welcoming test in de Laura’s debut game for the Wildcats.

“I feel like I’m in a great place, I feel like the team is in a great place,” de Laura said after the team’s final camp scrimmage. “It’s all about keeping everybody for these next two weeks so we can go into that game fully loaded.”

Having a star receiver like Tetairoa McMillan to throw to should make it easier on de Laura, who has been building chemistry with the young freshman during the team's offseason camps.

“Kind of just reps,” de Laura said on building chemistry with McMillan. “We figured out that we need to stop letting the ball hit the ground and keep it in his hands. Just switching the way, I throw, understanding where he wants the ball and where it’s comfortable for him to catch it.”