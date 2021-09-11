Inside the matchup: Arizona vs San Diego State

Arizona begins its home schedule Saturday night with a matchup against San Diego State. It will mark the first time the Aztecs are visiting Tucson since 2000, and it will be an important game for the Wildcats as they look to snap what has become a 13-game losing streak. It will be the first game new head coach Jedd Fisch will have an opportunity to coach in front of the home crowd sparking the next era of UA football.

Here is a look ahead at the matchup including who you need to know about for the Aztecs and what to watch for during Saturday night's game.