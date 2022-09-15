• Will the Wildcats keep adding to the turnover sword?

After only having six turnovers all of last season, the Wildcats enter Week Three tied for No. 16 nationally with five turnovers through two games. That's good enough for second in the Pac-12 behind USC, which has generated eight turnovers this season.

After getting two turnovers against SDSU, the Cats were able to add on three more against Mississippi State with two fumble recoveries and an interception. To help build some confidence about creating turnovers this season, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has introduced the turnover sword. Shaped like a cactus, footballs are deflated on the sword after each UA takeaway when the team comes to the sideline.

It has become a source of pride for UA through the first two games and gets the players excited.

“It’s an identity,” Nansen said. “We have a big chair up in our meeting room that whoever the player of the day is sits there. Well, we have a difficult time taking that on the road so I came up with the idea of the sword and the boys just took it over.”

Playing a team like NDSU that relies more on its defense and running game to win will prove to be a good test for the Wildcats in seeing if they are able to get turnovers against the Bison offense.