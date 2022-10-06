Inside the matchup: Arizona vs. No. 12 Oregon
Coming off a dominant Pac-12 win over Colorado last week, Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) on family weekend in what will be the Wildcats' toughest game of the season to this point. Let's take a look inside the matchup that is set for a 6 p.m. (MST) kickoff on Saturday night in Tucson.
Three things to watch
• The rotation along the Arizona defensive line
With injuries having been an issue for the Wildcats at the beginning of the season, especially on the defensive line, the team is starting to see a heavier rotation of players play to keep the group up front fresh.
Already missing JB Brown for the season and Tiaoalii Savea dealing with injuries, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has given opportunities to other players to give the core group more time off in between plays.
"Moving forward, I would like to see more of those guys especially in the early situations," Nansen said. "It was good to see some of the guys play. Even the three snaps they were in it was really quality work."
Employing a bigger rotation not only gives other players their moment to shine but it allows normal starters such as Jalen Harris and Paris Shand to take fewer hits throughout the course of a game.
With a stretch of games against several top-25 opponents coming up, the Wildcats will need as many players healthy as possible. Several freshmen were able to take the field last week against the Buffaloes with Ta'iTa'i Uiagalelei, Jacob Kongaika and Russell Davis II all getting an opportunity to see the field in addition to second-year freshman Evan Branch-Haynes.
• The Wildcats' tackling consistency
Having had trouble tackling at times this season, particularly in the last two games that has resulted in its opponents record over 500 yards rushing, the Wildcats know they must improve against a team like Oregon, which comes into Saturday's game with the top rushing offense in the Pac-12.
Improving on gap play and tackling has become more of a focal point for Nansen as the season has gone along despite the otherwise positive showing from the defense this year.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news