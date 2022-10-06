Coming off a dominant Pac-12 win over Colorado last week, Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) on family weekend in what will be the Wildcats' toughest game of the season to this point. Let's take a look inside the matchup that is set for a 6 p.m. (MST) kickoff on Saturday night in Tucson.

• The rotation along the Arizona defensive line

With injuries having been an issue for the Wildcats at the beginning of the season, especially on the defensive line, the team is starting to see a heavier rotation of players play to keep the group up front fresh.

Already missing JB Brown for the season and Tiaoalii Savea dealing with injuries, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has given opportunities to other players to give the core group more time off in between plays.

"Moving forward, I would like to see more of those guys especially in the early situations," Nansen said. "It was good to see some of the guys play. Even the three snaps they were in it was really quality work."

Employing a bigger rotation not only gives other players their moment to shine but it allows normal starters such as Jalen Harris and Paris Shand to take fewer hits throughout the course of a game.

With a stretch of games against several top-25 opponents coming up, the Wildcats will need as many players healthy as possible. Several freshmen were able to take the field last week against the Buffaloes with Ta'iTa'i Uiagalelei, Jacob Kongaika and Russell Davis II all getting an opportunity to see the field in addition to second-year freshman Evan Branch-Haynes.