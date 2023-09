Fresh off a Territorial Cup win to close the 2022 season, Arizona opens a new 2023 with high expectations against a Northern Arizona team they lost to a couple of years ago in a huge upset.

It is year three under head coach Jedd Fisch as UA seeks a bowl game appearance for the first time since the 2017 season. The Wildcats are a favorite odds wise to reach a bowl game as they're favored to win over 5 1/2 games on most sports betting platforms.

Here is a look at what to expect in the season opener: