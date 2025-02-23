RECAP: No. 19 Arizona's defense nowhere to be found in 96-95 loss to BYU

Arizona guard Caleb Love scores 27 points in losing effort against BYU. (Photo by Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)

From start to finish, No. 19 Arizona (18-9, 12-4 Big 12) was in an offensive speed race against BYU with both teams shooting over 50% from the field and 40% from deep. However, 14 made 3-point shots proved to be too much for the Wildcats to overcome as they fell 96-95 against the Cougars. Despite the poor defensive, Arizona had the led (95-94) with 13 seconds left in the game. On the Cougars possession, they went into the low-post to forward Richie Saunders with Trey Townsend on him. It looked like Townsend made a defensive spot to seal the game for UA, but he was called for a foul by the official behind the play to send BYU to the line. At the line, Saunders knocked down two free throws and sealed the Wildcats faith handing them their ninth loss of the season.

Despite the poor foul call, defense was at a premium for both sides as the offense was in full rhythm. In the second half, Arizona struggled to defend the 3-point shot as BYU hit 8 of its 14 made deep balls. Forward KJ Lewis has been a defensive stall-worth for the Wildcats this season. But, against BYU Lewis struggled and couldn't keep out of foul trouble ending his night with under a minute left in the game.

Offensively, Arizona had a ton of success with five players scoring in double figures and a starting lineup that totaled 72 points while shooting 57% from the field. Leading the way for the Wildcats' offensive was guard Caleb Love, who scored a team-high 27 points while going 7 of 16 from the field. Love scored 17 of those points in the second half and did so on 4 of 8 shooting from the field. Down the final stretch of the game, Love score 10 points in the final two minutes of the game. Meanwhile he was able to collect five assists and three rebounds while knocking down four 3-point shots. Still, you've got to go back to the defensive side of the ball. Arizona just had no answer for the uptempo, 3-point shooting BYU offense and it gave up the most points the team has allowed since the Wisconsin where the Cats gave up 103 points to the Badgers. Head coach Tommy Lloyd made it clear that yes, the foul was a horrible call. However, he stated tat the game was not lost on that play, that the game was lost when his team allowed the Cougars to score 96 points on Arizona's home court. Not only was Lloyd disappointed in the defensive performance, he stated that he felt the team was "too casual" in their effort, in shoot around before the game and even showing up on time for the day.

Lloyd wrapped up his press conference by challenging the team to see more focus and fire come Monday for the first practice of the new week ahead of the game against Utah. The Wildcats will be back in action on against Utah on Wednesday with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. (MST) and will be streamed on ESPN+.