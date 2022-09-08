In MSU's win against Memphis, the Bulldogs had the ball for 41 minutes holding the ball for 63% of their game against the Tigers.

In the Wildcats win, the team had the ball for 32 minutes and managed to go 5-for-5 in the red zone with four touchdowns. The team managed to score quickly in some of their possessions which will also be another huge factor when facing teams in conferences such as the SEC.

"A little bit," offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said about talking to the team about time of possession. "It's kind of a slippery slope. Some games you may talk about that more than others but it's not a huge focus. I mean, we'd like to have more time of possession, we'd like to stay in control of that. But sometimes the score dictates that you don't have the ball very much and we're scoring quickly and that's more important."

Playing smart and not turning over the ball will help the Wildcats control the ball to help their defense out by keeping MSU's high-powered offense off the field.