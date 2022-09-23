Coming off of its first home win of the season, Arizona (2-1) travel to Berkeley where they will begin Pac-12 play on Saturday afternoon with a matchup against Cal (2-1). We take a look inside the matchup and the things to know before game day and the 2:30 p.m. MST kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

1. Center Josh Baker's consistency

The last couple games for the Wildcats have been marred by inconsistent offensive line play and there have even been instances of errant snaps by center Josh Baker that have affected the productivity of the offense.

With two snaps that got away from quarterback Jayden de Laura in the Mississippi State game and a bad snap against NDSU, Baker's talent and work ethic has shown that he is capable of turning it around and providing better performances.

"We can't do that anymore," offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said. "Josh is all over it and he's very mindful of it and I think it's just a lack of concentration on that instance right there. But yeah we just can't do that anymore."

Every play starts with the center and with cleaned up snaps, Arizona's offense can really make that leap forward.