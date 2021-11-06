Inside the matchup: Arizona vs Cal
Arizona could have its best opportunity to win a game Saturday when shorthanded Cal visits Tucson for a 12 p.m. MST matchup at Arizona Stadium. The Golden Bears are dealing with COVID-19 issues that will keep multiple players from participating in the contest. While it is still unknown who will be missing or how many players did not make the trip, the Wildcats should be at an advantage heading into the game because of the absences.
UA enters the game winless after dropping a close game to USC on the road last week while Cal knocked off Oregon State to secure it second consecutive victory. Here is a look at the matchup between the two teams that haven't played since 2018.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12; last game: 41-34 loss to USC) vs Cal (3-5, 2-3; last game: 39-25 win over Oregon State)
When: 12:10 p.m. MST
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Washington leads 18-14-2 | Last meeting (10.6.18): UA win 24-17
Favorite: Cal (-9), O/U 49
SNAPSHOT: CAL
Head coach: Justin Wilcox (5th season | 25-28)
Preseason prediction: 3rd (Pac-12 North)
Pac-12 standings: 5th (North Division)
Schemes
• Offense: West Coast
• Defense: 3-4
RANKS (FBS | PAC-12)
Total offense: 52nd (423.8 YPG) | 6th
Scoring offense: 85th (25.4 PPG) | 8th
Total defense: 57th (366.5 YPG allowed) | 4th
Scoring defense: 54th (23.8 PPG allowed) | 5th
WHO TO KNOW — CAL
