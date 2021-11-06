Inside the matchup: Arizona vs Cal

Arizona could have its best opportunity to win a game Saturday when shorthanded Cal visits Tucson for a 12 p.m. MST matchup at Arizona Stadium. The Golden Bears are dealing with COVID-19 issues that will keep multiple players from participating in the contest. While it is still unknown who will be missing or how many players did not make the trip, the Wildcats should be at an advantage heading into the game because of the absences.

UA enters the game winless after dropping a close game to USC on the road last week while Cal knocked off Oregon State to secure it second consecutive victory. Here is a look at the matchup between the two teams that haven't played since 2018.