 GOAZCATS - Inside the matchup: Arizona vs Cal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 11:52:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the matchup: Arizona vs Cal

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona could have its best opportunity to win a game Saturday when shorthanded Cal visits Tucson for a 12 p.m. MST matchup at Arizona Stadium. The Golden Bears are dealing with COVID-19 issues that will keep multiple players from participating in the contest. While it is still unknown who will be missing or how many players did not make the trip, the Wildcats should be at an advantage heading into the game because of the absences.

UA enters the game winless after dropping a close game to USC on the road last week while Cal knocked off Oregon State to secure it second consecutive victory. Here is a look at the matchup between the two teams that haven't played since 2018.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12; last game: 41-34 loss to USC) vs Cal (3-5, 2-3; last game: 39-25 win over Oregon State)

When: 12:10 p.m. MST

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Washington leads 18-14-2 | Last meeting (10.6.18): UA win 24-17

Favorite: Cal (-9), O/U 49

SNAPSHOT: CAL

Head coach: Justin Wilcox (5th season | 25-28)

Preseason prediction: 3rd (Pac-12 North)

Pac-12 standings: 5th (North Division)

Schemes

• Offense: West Coast

• Defense: 3-4

RANKS (FBS | PAC-12)

Total offense: 52nd (423.8 YPG) | 6th

Scoring offense: 85th (25.4 PPG) | 8th

Total defense: 57th (366.5 YPG allowed) | 4th

Scoring defense: 54th (23.8 PPG allowed) | 5th

WHO TO KNOW — CAL

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}