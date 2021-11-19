INSIDE THE MATCHUP: Arizona at Washington State
Arizona is back in action with another Friday night matchup against a school from Washington. This time the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) are in the Pacific Northwest as they take on Washington State in the final matchup of the season before next week's Territorial Cup game against Arizona State.
UA put together a strong effort but couldn't close out then-No. 24 Utah last week in a 38-29 loss to Utes in the home finale. Washington State is has had a rocky season on and off the field, and the Cougars (5-5, 4-3) are coming off a 14-point loss to No. 3 Oregon but do have some impressive wins this year.
To get you ready for Friday night's contest here is a look at who to know, what to watch for and what is being said heading into the matchup between the Wildcats and Cougars.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12; last game: 38-29 loss to Utah) vs Washington State (5-5, 4-3; last game: 38-24 loss to Oregon)
When: 7:00 p.m. MST
Where: Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 27-17 | Last meeting (11.17.18): WSU win 69-28
Favorite: WSU (-14 1/2), O/U 52 1/2
SNAPSHOT: Washington State
Head coach: Jake Dickert (1st season (interim) | 1-2)
Preseason prediction: 6th (Pac-12 North)
Pac-12 standings: 3rd (North Division)
Schemes
• Offense: Run & Shoot
• Defense: 4-2-5
RANKS (FBS | PAC-12)
Total offense: 88th (374.6 YPG) | 8th
Scoring offense: 66th (26.0 PPG) | 7th
Total defense: 82nd (397.5 YPG allowed) | 10th
Scoring defense: 65th (26.0 PPG allowed) | 6th
WHO TO KNOW: Washington State
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news