 GOAZCATS - INSIDE THE MATCHUP: Arizona at Washington State
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-19 17:39:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Arizona is back in action with another Friday night matchup against a school from Washington. This time the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) are in the Pacific Northwest as they take on Washington State in the final matchup of the season before next week's Territorial Cup game against Arizona State.

UA put together a strong effort but couldn't close out then-No. 24 Utah last week in a 38-29 loss to Utes in the home finale. Washington State is has had a rocky season on and off the field, and the Cougars (5-5, 4-3) are coming off a 14-point loss to No. 3 Oregon but do have some impressive wins this year.

To get you ready for Friday night's contest here is a look at who to know, what to watch for and what is being said heading into the matchup between the Wildcats and Cougars.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12; last game: 38-29 loss to Utah) vs Washington State (5-5, 4-3; last game: 38-24 loss to Oregon)

When: 7:00 p.m. MST

Where: Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 27-17 | Last meeting (11.17.18): WSU win 69-28

Favorite: WSU (-14 1/2), O/U 52 1/2

SNAPSHOT: Washington State

Head coach: Jake Dickert (1st season (interim) | 1-2)

Preseason prediction: 6th (Pac-12 North)

Pac-12 standings: 3rd (North Division)

Schemes

• Offense: Run & Shoot

• Defense: 4-2-5

RANKS (FBS | PAC-12)

Total offense: 88th (374.6 YPG) | 8th

Scoring offense: 66th (26.0 PPG) | 7th

Total defense: 82nd (397.5 YPG allowed) | 10th

Scoring defense: 65th (26.0 PPG allowed) | 6th


WHO TO KNOW: Washington State

{{ article.author_name }}