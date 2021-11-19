INSIDE THE MATCHUP: Arizona at Washington State

Arizona is back in action with another Friday night matchup against a school from Washington. This time the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) are in the Pacific Northwest as they take on Washington State in the final matchup of the season before next week's Territorial Cup game against Arizona State.

UA put together a strong effort but couldn't close out then-No. 24 Utah last week in a 38-29 loss to Utes in the home finale. Washington State is has had a rocky season on and off the field, and the Cougars (5-5, 4-3) are coming off a 14-point loss to No. 3 Oregon but do have some impressive wins this year.

To get you ready for Friday night's contest here is a look at who to know, what to watch for and what is being said heading into the matchup between the Wildcats and Cougars.