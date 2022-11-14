Morgan grabbed his knee on a non-contact play in the opening quarter Saturday night against UCLA before leaving the game. The loss of Morgan is a significant one for a Wildcats offensive line that has been showing improvements as the season has moved along.

Head coach Jedd Fisch announced Monday afternoon that junior starting left tackle Jordan Morgan will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury. Fisch would not disclose the specifics of the injury.

Morgan is one of Arizona's top NFL draft prospects, so this is also significant for his draft status as well with the draft only a little over five months away. Morgan, who is from nearby Marana, was off to a fantastic start to the season and had hopes of being Arizona's first offensive lineman drafted to play in the NFL since Eben Britton in 2009.

Should Morgan want to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he will have to make a decision and file the proper paperwork by Jan. 16. He will have one remaining season of college eligibility when the 2022 season comes to an end.

Sam Langi, who has been a utility player for the Wildcats' offensive line this season is expected to move into the starting left tackle role for Morgan as he did Saturday night in Arizona's 34-28 win over the Bruins.

"Our plan would be for it to be Sam and Sam did a great job," Fisch said about the redshirt junior's performance filling in for Morgan against UCLA.

Fisch noted the backup options to Langi include Joe Borjon and Jacob Reece as well as the possibility of moving starting right guard Jonah Savaiinaea over to that position if needed.

Langi played 49 snaps in the win over UCLA after Morgan was only able to stay on the field for 17 snaps in the win before going down with his injury. Neither Borjon nor Reece have played any snaps this season.

The Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) have two games left in the regular season with bowl hopes still alive if they can win both of them.

Arizona hosts Washington State this Saturday at Arizona Stadium before wrapping up the regular season with a home game against rival Arizona State.