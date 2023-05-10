Arizona continues to chip away at reversing the the trend of top players leaving the state for college. The Wildcats made an early move with a 2025 recruit Tuesday night when Chandler-Hamilton offensive lineman Toby Mealer announced his commitment to the team over offers from Arizona State, UNLV and UMass.

Mealer, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, recently visited Arizona unofficially giving him an opportunity to build his relationship with offensive line coach Brennan Carroll and reconnect with a former Hamilton player currently playing along the line at UA, Grayson Stovall.

The Wildcats have continued to build a strong pipeline into the in-state high school with several additions from the program in recent years including Stovall, second-year edge rusher Russell Davis II and freshman safety Genesis Smith.

Mealer is the first prospect to commit to UA in the 2025 class following in the footsteps of Stovall, who was the first member of the program's 2022 class as an offensive lineman from Hamilton.

The new UA commit also took visits to ASU, Oregon and UNLV throughout the process before arriving at his decision to commit to the Wildcats.