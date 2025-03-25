WATCH: Arizona offensive players post-practice (Spring Day 4)

Arizona wide receiver Luke Wysong and running back Kedrick Reescano spoke to the media following the end of Day 4 of spring practice.
Both talked about the uptempo offensive and how they have been preparing for the system. Plus, Wysong talks about being the underdog and how he has been overlooked most of his career.
