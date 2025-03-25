Published Mar 25, 2025
WATCH: Arizona offensive players post-practice (Spring Day 4)
circle avatar
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@THutch1995
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

Arizona wide receiver Luke Wysong and running back Kedrick Reescano spoke to the media following the end of Day 4 of spring practice.

Both talked about the uptempo offensive and how they have been preparing for the system. Plus, Wysong talks about being the underdog and how he has been overlooked most of his career.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)