In-state 2023 linebacker Taye Brown picks up offer from Arizona
Everyone enjoys watching a hometown hero sports story. Some Arizona natives get to experience this in real life.
This month Arizona coaches watched 6-foot-3, 215-pound outside linebacker Taye Brown from Hamilton High School in Chandler participate in a Wildcats-hosted passing tournament sparking the interest of the program.
Brown illustrated his prowess to the UA coaches in that 7-on-7 tournament, and that ultimately led to defensive coordinator, Johnny Nansen, extending an offer to Brown after the 2023 prospect attended a camp the weekend after first catching Nansen’s attention.
“I had a great time there,” he said about attending the camp. “It was just me, coach Nansen and other assistant linebackers coach. They just showed me a bunch of drills, and I had a great time there.”
Brown is a three-star recruit and has seven total offers including Arizona, Kansas State, Air Force, New Mexico State, Idaho, Idaho State and San Diego State.
Picking up an offer from the Wildcats represents a big moment for Brown, who has since added another Power Five offer from Kansas State as well. Having the opportunity to play football in a major conference while also remaining close to home has its appeal for the Hamilton linebacker.
