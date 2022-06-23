In-state 2023 linebacker Taye Brown picks up offer from Arizona

Everyone enjoys watching a hometown hero sports story. Some Arizona natives get to experience this in real life.

This month Arizona coaches watched 6-foot-3, 215-pound outside linebacker Taye Brown from Hamilton High School in Chandler participate in a Wildcats-hosted passing tournament sparking the interest of the program.

Brown illustrated his prowess to the UA coaches in that 7-on-7 tournament, and that ultimately led to defensive coordinator, Johnny Nansen, extending an offer to Brown after the 2023 prospect attended a camp the weekend after first catching Nansen’s attention.