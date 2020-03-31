Impact analysis: Zeke Nnaji's decision to enter the NBA Draft
Zeke Nnaji is headed to the NBA Draft.The Arizona freshman big man made his announcement on Tuesday and he is signing with an agent with plans to forgo the remaining three years of his eligibility....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news