As first reported by Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star this week, Arizona will be bringing in Western Michigan graduate transfer linebacker Treshaun Hayward after all. The 2019 MAC Player of the Year will be a welcome addition for the Wildcats, which have a need for more experienced depth at the linebacker spots after some offseason departures.

Though he picked the Wildcats over some other options back in late January, by the spring the program had decided to part ways with the veteran linebacker for undisclosed reasons.

It was certainly a surprising outcome considering head coach Jedd Fisch had penciled in Hayward as one of the team's starting linebackers back in February.

"Right off the bat you know you have somebody that's had a ton of production," Fisch said of the Michigan native early in the year when announcing the new signing class. "Don Brown was very familiar with him from being in the state of Michigan when he was there, and he felt really, really strongly that a guy like Tre Hayward can help us right now.

"He was a situation where, yeah, it's a one-year situation but it was one that he could come in and he's truly a plug and play. That when he arrives, he goes in and it would be very hard to say that he wouldn't be one of the people that would be starting on opening day."

Circumstances changed and now Hayward is expected to begin camp with the Wildcats this Friday giving him an opportunity to join a group that has added several new faces this offseason.

Here is a closer look at what Hayward will add to the Wildcats' roster in what is going to be his last college season.