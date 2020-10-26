Impact analysis: Arizona lands 4-star guard Shane Dezonie
Arizona landed its second commitment for the 2021 class Sunday as four-star guard Shane Dezonie picked the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Kansas State and Cincinnati among others. The New...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news