Arizona kept its summer momentum moving forward Monday with the addition of three-star wide receiver AJ Jones, who committed to the Wildcats after previously taking an official visit to Tucson last month. Jones was committed to UCLA prior to his visit with the Wildcats, but shortly after his trip to UA he backed off that pledge.

At that point it became clear that Arizona would be a big part of the process moving forward. He took some time before announcing his decision after the June official visit, but the result was a positive one for the Wildcats.

Arizona State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Dartmouth are other programs that offered Jones. His comfort level on the visit to Arizona plus the Wildcats' many connections to the NFL swayed him away from California to the desert.

Here is a closer look at what Jones will add to the team next year and what his decision means for Arizona on the recruiting side moving ahead this cycle.