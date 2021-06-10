I've Got Five On It: Prospects who raised their stock at Pangos camp

LAS VEGAS - The 2021 Pangos All-American Camp was one of the more loaded events of the offseason thus far, so there were no shortage of storylines at work. This week in I've Got Five On It, Rivals.com national recruiting director Rob Cassidy puts a bow on our event coverage by exploring five underpublicized prospects that used the star-studded event to help boost their stock. ***** MORE FROM PANGOS CAMP: Cassidy Awards | Takeaways from the first two days 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

1. NOAH SHELBY

WHY HE’S ON THE RISE: We slid Shelby up a bit in the last Rivals150 update, but it’s starting to become clear that he might be in line for another bump when the next refresh takes hold. Shelby has the reputation of a volume shooter, but he is starting to cut out bad shots in favor of playing within the offense and he put on impressive scoring displays both at Pangos and the Dallas Cricuit League event a few weeks back. His incredible range is what sets him apart, but it’s clear he’s starting to mature as a player and he is valuing possessions more as a result. WHERE HE MIGHT BE GOING: Shelby is committed to Vanderbilt.

*****

2. MILOS UZAN

WHY HE’S ON THE RISE: Like Shelby, Uzan slid up in the last Rivals150 refresh. Also like Shelby, it’s starting to become clear that he may not be done rising. Uzan was impressive on the big stage at Pangos, showing a well-rounded skill set that included scoring, ball handling and facilitating. The 6-foot-3 point guard also rebounded decently for the position, grabbing six boards to go along with 15 points in one game at the event. Uzan’s efficiency and ability to facilitate are the lasting takeaways from his week in Vegas, however. WHERE HE MIGHT BE GOING: Uzan doesn’t seem to have anything resembling a clear leader as things stand. Arizona State, Arizona and Cal seem to be involved.

*****

3. ERNEST UDEH, JR.

WHY HE’S ON THE RISE: Rivals is the first service to have Udeh ranked nationally, so it’s safe to say the Florida-based big’s recruiting profile is still growing. He showed off a few different effective post moves against stiff competition at the event and finished consistently at the bucket, a lot of times via an emphatic dunk. Udeh is a tough, willing rebounder and a capable defender, but he has some development left to do on those fronts. Still, he moves fluidly for a prospect of his massive size. He’ll catch the eyes of plenty of college coaches during the upcoming live period. WHERE HE MIGHT BE GOING: Udeh has a number of major offers as it stands. Florida is involved. So are Creighton and Georgia. Expect more schools to make things official next month.

*****

4. KEL'EL WARE

WHY HE’S ON THE RISE: Ware isn’t exactly an under-the-radar player. He is currently No. 33 in the Rivals150 and holds a long list of major offers. That said, the 7-footer used the week that was in the desert to make a case for five-star status. Ware was one of the more impressive bigs at an even jam packed with talent at the position. He did a solid job defending top-ranked prospect Jalen Duren and drastically impacted every game in which he appeared. WHERE HE MIGHT BE GOING: Ware will take officials to Oregon, Illinois and Texas in the coming months. Memphis and Arkansas are also involved.

*****

5. COLLIN CHANDLER