SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Four-star big man Dylan Anderson has emerged as one of the more heavily recruited West Coast players in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore at Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry already holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona to go along with interest from Gonzaga, Michigan and many more.

As the interest piles up, he's working to expand his game away from the basket.

'Right now I’m more of a forward trying to change into a 3, but I’ll get there," said Anderson. "(That's) just the style of play I like. Running more than just staying in the post just trying to get big. I want to play both of the positions."