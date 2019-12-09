Hoophall West: Four-star sophomore Dylan Anderson has high major interest
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Four-star big man Dylan Anderson has emerged as one of the more heavily recruited West Coast players in the class of 2022.
The 6-foot-10 sophomore at Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry already holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona to go along with interest from Gonzaga, Michigan and many more.
As the interest piles up, he's working to expand his game away from the basket.
'Right now I’m more of a forward trying to change into a 3, but I’ll get there," said Anderson. "(That's) just the style of play I like. Running more than just staying in the post just trying to get big. I want to play both of the positions."
To date, Anderson has been on campus at each of Arizona and Arizona State (where his parents went).
At Arizona he said he liked the way they worked technology into the hoops program while at Arizona State he's very comfortable because he's been over there regularly.
Currently, there's no timetable for Anderson to make any kind of decision. He wants to keep expanding his game and is open to whoever wants to get in touch with him.
"At the end of the day, I’m going to do what’s best for me and that’s’ it."