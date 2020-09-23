Hits and misses: Arizona's quarterback signees in the Rivals era
Arizona has had plenty of notable quarterbacks over the years. Some have come via transfer, such as Nick Foles, while others have been players the Wildcats recruited for years before stepping on ca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news