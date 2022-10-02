On the back of 484 yards through the air and six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura, which tied a school record in a single game, Arizona was able to overpower Colorado with a 43-20 win in the Pac-12 home opener Saturday night.

The game started off with three straight touchdown drives, two by the Wildcats, with touchdown passes from de Laura to running back Michael Wiley and receiver Jacob Cowing.

Arizona got off to a blazing start offensively, taking a 26-7 lead before taking the foot off the gas pedal in the second quarter.

The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) led 26-13 at half, but it didn't seem like a convincing lead given that they had 400 yards of total offense. In the opening half alone, de Laura threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns, while Dorian Singer caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown including a fantastic catch over his shoulder right in front of the goal line.

Arizona was able to get a stop and score out of the half to take a 33-13 lead and never looked back. Colorado (0-5, 0-2) answered back with a touchdown to set a season-high with 20 points.