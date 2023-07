Four-star defensive end Elijah Rushing (Tucson-Salpointe Catholic) became one of Arizona's highest-rated commitments in recent memory when he announced his pledge to the hometown school Thursday afternoon. The Rivals100 recruit picked UA over a host of other offers including Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame and UCLA among many more.

Rushing has been a star throughout his career at Salpointe, and his junior season was another step forward in his development as a pass rusher.

Below, you can watch highlights of Rushing during his junior season plus updated clips from spring ball with the Lancers.

Read more about his impactful decision here.