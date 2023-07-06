"That's what my dad told me, and that's what my family reiterated to me."

"Once I had the decision, there was really no time to waste," Rushing said Thursday after announcing his choice. "I knew the opportunities to be in the best spot you possibly can could be taken if you wait too long. You don't need to string any people along. Once you have your decision, make it happen.

Rushing has announced his commitment to the hometown Wildcats picking UA over a host of other options from across the country. In the end, it was Oregon, Notre Dame and Tennessee who emerged as the other top contenders after a string of May and June visits.

You would be hard pressed to find a program that has worked more diligently to land the elite pass rusher from Tucson's own Salpointe Catholic, and Thursday afternoon the years of work paid off for Jedd Fisch and his staff.

Yes, coaches love every recruit they land, but some are simply different. For Arizona in the 2024 cycle, earning a pledge from local star defensive end Elijah Rushing could be game changing.

UCLA, Florida, Georgia and Miami were among the other programs that made a strong push at one time or another. Rushing ended up with over three dozen offers from many of the top programs around the country before announcing his pledge to the Wildcats.

Arizona's recruiting victory in landing rushing is no small feat, and it took time for the Wildcats to come into position to earn his pledge. At one point, it looked like the hometown school would be on the outside looking in at another one of the top Salpointe players leaving home to play at another program.

"I feel like you see people now, and they have a little bit more pride in them," he said about how Arizona has changed over the course of his recruitment. "Just pride walking around being a Wildcat. Though the world may say one thing, you see the progress that we're making. Everyone sees the progress that we're making. That was just getting the right people in there."

Fisch, outside linebackers and edge rushers coach Jason Kaufusi and the rest of the staff remained persistent and eventually convinced Rushing to take an official visit on the school just up the road.

That proved to be a valuable time in bringing his commitment together.

"For me it was amazing just to look a little bit more in the city," Rushing told GOAZCATS.com after the trip. "I know I'm from here, but there are aspects I haven't seen of the city. Just to go around and see all that, and then just to be with great people overall it was just amazing for me to experience."

It was a slow burn for the Wildcats as it took time to come into the position it is in now. A key catalyst in again earning the attention from Rushing, whom the Wildcats first jumped in with early as a prospect at Salpointe, was bringing his brother, Cruz, in as a transfer from Florida over the offseason.

The second-year safety arrived back in Tucson for spring ball, so naturally Elijah found himself stopping by numerous practices to watch the team work earlier in the year. That was a vital time for Rushing to see how the staff works together, and it helped give him perspective on how he could fit into the program and play under the staff.

"I'm a person, I want to be taught," he said. "I don't like just being like Yoda without an explanation. I got to see them during the spring, and they were all teachers, they weren't just rah-rah guys."

Rushing's commitment is the top pledge for the Wildcats since the addition of five-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the 2022 cycle. Overall, he is the fourth Rivals250 recruit Arizona has added since Fisch took over the program in late 2020 joining McMillan, running back Rayshon Luke (No. 249 in 2022) and offensive tackle Raymond Pulido (No. 235 in 2023).

UA now has 18 commitments in the 2024 class with Rushing becoming the first four-star prospect in the group.

Rushing was credited with 73 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks to go along with 4 forced fumbles as a junior in 2022. He is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state and the third-ranked weakside defensive end nationally, according to Rivals.

GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison contributed to this report.