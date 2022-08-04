High-major offers have shaken up Cody Williams’ recruitment

Cody Williams’ recruitment has changed drastically in the last handful of months, as mid-major offers have given way to a high-major recruiting battle featuring names such as LSU, Arizona and Arizona State.

Rivals.com recently caught up with the 6-foot-7 wing to discuss which schools are in the mix and what could be next.

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE’S DEVELOPING

“I’m starting to realize my speed and figure out how to use it. Also learning how to play through contact because guys are going to bump you here in the EYBL. Also learning to use my shoulders to score in the paint because I’ve been working out to get stronger.”

ON ADDING STRENGTH

“It’s been hard to add weight. I’ve added a little weight but it’s something I’m working on. I’m trying to fix my diet and get bigger and be ready for college. By the end of my senior year I want to be 185 or 190. I’m a slim guy.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Loyola Marymount, Santa Clara, Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, Seton Hall … oh LSU is a big one, too.”

ON HIS VISITS TO LMU AND SANTA CLARA

“They are both great schools with great academics. They both want me to be a big part of the program, but I’m still wide open obviously.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“Right now I don’t know for sure. I’m going to take two in August for sure. I don’t want to say who yet because I really don’t know.”