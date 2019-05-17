Here's what I'm thinking: Recapping the week (5.17.19)
The weekend has arrived and it will be a fun one in Tucson with the start of the NCAA Softball Tournament set to take place beginning Friday. Arizona is one of the 16 host sites meaning there will ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news