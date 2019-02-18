Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 14:03:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Here’s what I’m thinking: Five thoughts from the weekend (2.18.19)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It was a busy weekend both in Tucson and surrounding areas out West for Arizona. The Wildcats at home were able to have some success while the Wildcats on the road were not so lucky. It was also th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}