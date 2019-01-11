Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 16:07:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Here's what I'm thinking: Five thoughts for the weekend (1.11.19)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It's 2019 and I though I'd try something a little bit different. In college sports the weekend is where it's at. That's when most of the games take place and it's the time when all of us have our a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}