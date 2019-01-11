Here's what I'm thinking: Five thoughts for the weekend (1.11.19)
It's 2019 and I though I'd try something a little bit different. In college sports the weekend is where it's at. That's when most of the games take place and it's the time when all of us have our a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news