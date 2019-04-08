Here's what I'm thinking: Five thoughts for the week (4.8.19)
The weather in Tucson hit 90 degrees for the first time in 2019 and that means the next shift in the school year is officially set to take place. All the outdoor sports are in full swing and it was...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news