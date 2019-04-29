Here's what I'm thinking: Five thoughts for the week (4.29.19)
The final week of April is underway as the first third of 2019 is almost over. The summer is right around the corner, but before that can arrive there are still some things to take care of. It was ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news