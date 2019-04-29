News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 19:10:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Here's what I'm thinking: Five thoughts for the week (4.29.19)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

The final week of April is underway as the first third of 2019 is almost over. The summer is right around the corner, but before that can arrive there are still some things to take care of. It was ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}