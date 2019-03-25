Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 14:44:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Here's what I'm thinking: Five thoughts for the week (3.25.19)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

The first three months of 2019 are nearly in the books as the final week of March begins. it is an interesting time for Arizona athletics with several sports still in the midst of their seasons. Ty...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}