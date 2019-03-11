Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 12:08:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Here's what I'm thinking: Five thoughts for the week (3.11.19)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It's the second week of March and the madness is upon us. This week marks the start of postseason play for Pac-12 teams with the conference tournament tipping off in Las Vegas Wednesday. Arizona wi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}