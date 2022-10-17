Arizona tried to bounce-back after its loss to Oregon with a road trip to Seattle to take on Washington. The Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) were unable to do so falling 49-39 to the Huskie.
Altough Arizona wasn't able to capture its first win in Seattle since 2007, the Wildcats still had high-level performances that helped them keep in the game.
Quarterback Jayden de Laura
The reason behind Arizona's loss to Washington definitely wasn't the offense that totaled 39 points. Leading the offensive charge was quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was spectacular against the Huskies defense.
De Laura was able to have an outstanding game despite getting sacked four times. He totaled 400 yards passing on 25 of 34 attempts while collecting four touchdowns and not throwing a single interceptions.
Every time the Wildcats needed a play to get back into the game, de Laura came up time after time and got the team within three points before the Huskies scored the game-sealing touchdown.
