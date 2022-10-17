The reason behind Arizona's loss to Washington definitely wasn't the offense that totaled 39 points. Leading the offensive charge was quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was spectacular against the Huskies defense.

De Laura was able to have an outstanding game despite getting sacked four times. He totaled 400 yards passing on 25 of 34 attempts while collecting four touchdowns and not throwing a single interceptions.

Every time the Wildcats needed a play to get back into the game, de Laura came up time after time and got the team within three points before the Huskies scored the game-sealing touchdown.