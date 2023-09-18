That's right, the whole offensive line deserves a helmet sticker from the Wildcats' win over UTEP. When you rush for 244 yards, it all starts upfront on the line that opens up those holes for the running backs to hit.

Yes, the line allowed three sacks throughout the night. However, two of those came in the fourth quarter with the game fully in hand for Arizona and one of those was against Noah Fifita with the second unit offense in the game.

"We've talked about it really through camp, leading up to the season. We're really proud of the development of our younger guys," said Jedd Fisch when talking about the development of the line. "Coach Carroll has done a great job of not just coaching them but identifying the talent who to bring in, who to coach and the type of efforts he wants to get from those guys."

The unit has had a lot of shuffling with the absence of starting guard Raymond Pulido and during that time, Arizona has had many different looks that include moving right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea back to guard depending on the matchups.

With all the movement around the line, it was impressive to watch the unit work as a cohesive group with center Josh Baker making sure everything was in order. For that, the whole line earned a helmet sticker for the game.