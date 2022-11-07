Well, there is no hiding it, Arizona's game versus No. 14 Utah was about as ugly of a loss as you can imagine and the final of 45-20 doesn't really show how bad things got for the Wildcats.
Still, even surrounded by the darkness of a lopsided game, the Wildcats had top performances for their team that managed to make an impact on the game.
Linebacker Jerry Roberts
Yes, I know the Wildcats' defense gave up over 300 yards rushing, but when you're on the field most of the game those rushing yards are going to inflate by a substantial amount.
Plus, Jerry Roberts played a critical role in Arizona's goal line stand by forcing the fumble to keep the Utes out of the end zone. Roberts ended the game with one forced fumble, four tackles and one tackle for loss.
