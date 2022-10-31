It was another close game between Arizona and No. 9 USC, with the Trojans walking away with a 45-37 win over Jedd Fisch's Wildcats. Still, UA was one or two plays from this game being a different story and had key players make an impact helping the team nearly overcome to different double-digit point deficits in the game.
Quarterback Jayden de Laura
Earlier in the season, Arizona faced a couple of double-digit deficits most notably against Mississippi State and Cal. In those games, quarterback Jayden de Laura threw devastating interceptions that killed rallies and ended all hope of an Arizona comeback victory.
Although, the Wildcats didn't win the game over USC, de Laura still made play after play to keep his team in the game and seemed to be willing the Wildcats to the finish line.
De Laura was also able to overcome an interception that he threw which led to a USC touchdown. He finished his night throwing for 380 yards on 26 of 43 passing with three touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.