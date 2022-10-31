Earlier in the season, Arizona faced a couple of double-digit deficits most notably against Mississippi State and Cal. In those games, quarterback Jayden de Laura threw devastating interceptions that killed rallies and ended all hope of an Arizona comeback victory.

Although, the Wildcats didn't win the game over USC, de Laura still made play after play to keep his team in the game and seemed to be willing the Wildcats to the finish line.

De Laura was also able to overcome an interception that he threw which led to a USC touchdown. He finished his night throwing for 380 yards on 26 of 43 passing with three touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards.