Arizona had its first road test of the Pac-12 season as the team headed to Palo Alto to take on Stanford. After a rocky start to the game where the Wildcats' offense went three-and-out and put up another goose egg in the first quarter. UA's offense was able piece together another points after Noah Fifita had to come in during the fourth quarter due to an unknown injury to starter Jayden de Laura to secure a 21-20 victory over the Cardinal.

Arizona's offense struggled to finish drives all game long despite having its first clean game of the season by committing zero turnovers. The Wildcats tallied a season-low 349 yards of total offense and 204 yards passing yards. However, the Johnny Nansen defense was able to keep the team in the game by getting to the quarterback a season-high five times and allowed just 358 yards of total offense.

The game was a bag of mixed reviews for Arizona and had plenty of stand out performances to go along with the win. Here's our helmet sticker players from the Wildcats 1-point win over the Cardinal: