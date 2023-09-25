Helmet stickers: Arizona vs. Stanford
Arizona had its first road test of the Pac-12 season as the team headed to Palo Alto to take on Stanford. After a rocky start to the game where the Wildcats' offense went three-and-out and put up another goose egg in the first quarter. UA's offense was able piece together another points after Noah Fifita had to come in during the fourth quarter due to an unknown injury to starter Jayden de Laura to secure a 21-20 victory over the Cardinal.
Arizona's offense struggled to finish drives all game long despite having its first clean game of the season by committing zero turnovers. The Wildcats tallied a season-low 349 yards of total offense and 204 yards passing yards. However, the Johnny Nansen defense was able to keep the team in the game by getting to the quarterback a season-high five times and allowed just 358 yards of total offense.
The game was a bag of mixed reviews for Arizona and had plenty of stand out performances to go along with the win. Here's our helmet sticker players from the Wildcats 1-point win over the Cardinal:
LB Jacob Manu
Arizona's defense was swarming to the football and allowed the Cardinal to rush for only 108 yards on 34 carries resulting to 3.2 yards a rush. The Wildcats' were led by leading tackler Jacob Manu, who recorded 11 tackles with five solo tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a half sack.
Manu was all over the field and making plays for Nansen and the defense when they needed it the most. He was able to put pressure on the quarterback twice throughout the game.
For Manu, this is his second helmet sticker of the season and he was named Wildcat of the Week by Jedd Fisch after his performance against Stanford.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news