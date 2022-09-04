Helmet stickers: Arizona's top performers vs San Diego State
Arizona's season opener against San Diego State featured a new-look Wildcats' offense that exploded for 38 points in a dominating 38-20 win over the Aztecs on Saturday.
With a dominating win comes high-level performances, and there are a number of players that made the difference in the game for Arizona.
Here we'll be highlighting the top three performers in the game by giving away the first helmet stickers of the season. Helmet stickers, of course, have long been a sign of significant performances on the field awarded to players by coaches after each game.
Along with receiving game balls, it is a sign of who is making the biggest impact on a team. They often become a badge of honor on the helmets of players.
This is who staff writer Troy Hutchison feels the standout players were Saturday and the ones who made the biggest impact for the Wildcats in the win.
QB Jayden de Laura
Much of the game of football comes down to the way the team's quarterback performs. Well, after having quarterback issues last season, Arizona's new man behind center, Jayden de Laura, shined in his first game with the Wildcats.
De Laura completed 63% of his passes, throwing for 299 yards with four touchdowns against one interception. It was the most touchdowns passes an Arizona quarterback has thrown in a game since 2018 when Khalil Tate did it in a loss to Washington State.
After making his Arizona debut and throwing for nearly 300 yards with four touchdowns, de Laura gets his first helmet sticker of perhaps many to come.
