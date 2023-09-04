Arizona's season opened with a dominating 38-3 win over NAU with players making game changing plays on both side of the football. Things started off slow with only 14 points scored in the first half by the Wildcats but took a notch up in the second half outside the Lumberjacks 24-0 to end the game.

The win earned coach Jedd Fisch his first victory over NAU, after losing to the Lumberjacks during his first season 21-19 in a historic loss.

The Wildcats have started off the season 1-0 for two consecutive seasons, that is the first time that has happened since the 2014 and 2015 season in which Arizona went to a bowl game both seasons.

It was a game of firsts for Arizona (1-0). It was the first time the Wildcats had beat an opponent by 30-plus points since a game against Southern Utah in 2019 that ended 62-31 and resulted in a losing season. Plus, it was the first time holding an opponent to under 20 points since the 2019 season.