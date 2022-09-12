Although Arizona's offense struggled to make plays that could've turned the tide in the Wildcats 39-17 loss to Mississippi State, there were still players who had an impact in the game and stood out from the rest.

Arizona's offense struggled to run the ball for most of the game against Mississippi State with just 40 yards on 22 carries. However, on the first drive of the game, running back Michael Wiley put the Wildcats up 7-0 after his 34-yard touchdown run.

Wiley was Arizona's most effective offensive player totaling 103 yards from rushing and receiving with 10 touches and a touchdown.