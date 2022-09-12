News More News
football

Helmet stickers: Arizona's top performers vs Mississippi State

Running back Michael Wiley scoring a 34-yard touchdown against Mississippi State.
Running back Michael Wiley scoring a 34-yard touchdown against Mississippi State. (Chris Coduto | Associated Press)
Troy Hutchison
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Although Arizona's offense struggled to make plays that could've turned the tide in the Wildcats 39-17 loss to Mississippi State, there were still players who had an impact in the game and stood out from the rest.

Helmet stickers 

RB Michael Wiley

Arizona's offense struggled to run the ball for most of the game against Mississippi State with just 40 yards on 22 carries. However, on the first drive of the game, running back Michael Wiley put the Wildcats up 7-0 after his 34-yard touchdown run.

Wiley was Arizona's most effective offensive player totaling 103 yards from rushing and receiving with 10 touches and a touchdown.

