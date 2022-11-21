It looked like the Wildcats had turned a corner and might be in position for a possible bowl game berth coming off an upset win over UCLA two weekends ago in the Rose Bowl.
Well, against Washington State, Arizona saw its bowl game hopes go up in flames with the offense struggling to generate enough points to keep the momentum going. The Wildcats were never able to get things going and fell, 31-20, to record their seventh loss of the season.
However, there were still strong enough performances on the field for the Wildcats to earn a few more helmet stickers this week, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Ward
Over the last several weeks, Arizona's defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has been trying to get more players on the field to ensure that his starting defense is fresh and ready for the fourth quarter. One of those players that is rotating in and out of the game is freshman defensive end Isaiah Ward.
Against UCLA, Ward was on the field during the final play when Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson missed his wide open receiver to help secure the Wildcats' 34-28 victory.
In game versus the Cougars, Ward recorded his first career sack on a play in the first half that forced WSU to punt the football. He has earned his first helmet sticker of the season after picking that sack.
