Over the last several weeks, Arizona's defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has been trying to get more players on the field to ensure that his starting defense is fresh and ready for the fourth quarter. One of those players that is rotating in and out of the game is freshman defensive end Isaiah Ward.

Against UCLA, Ward was on the field during the final play when Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson missed his wide open receiver to help secure the Wildcats' 34-28 victory.

In game versus the Cougars, Ward recorded his first career sack on a play in the first half that forced WSU to punt the football. He has earned his first helmet sticker of the season after picking that sack.