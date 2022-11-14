Helmet stickers: Arizona's top performers against UCLA
The streak is over, Arizona's four-game losing streak came to an end Saturday night when the Wildcats knocked off previous-No. 12 UCLA, 34-28, in what might be the last regular season game UA plays at Rose Bowl Stadium.
The win for the Wildcats marks the first time since that they've beaten a ranked team since the 2018 season when No. 19 Oregon was clobbered, 44-19, in Tucson. For coach Jedd Fisch, it is the first signature victory in his career at Arizona and it came against one of his former teams.
Arizona put together its most impressive game of the season and some people might say its first complete performance from start to finish. The Wildcats' defense held the Bruins to 28 points, and coming into the game UCLA had been averaging 40.8 points, which ranked ninth in the country.
When a team takes down a highly-ranked opponent like UCLA, there are several important performances throughout the game. And even though it was difficult, we picked three players who stood out from the rest for our weekly helmet sticker awards.
RB Michael Wiley
One of the most stable players over the last several years for Arizona has been running back Michael Wiley, who has stuck with the team through various coaching changes. And against UCLA, Wiley had one of his best performances with 143 all-purpose yards on 27 touches and found the end zone twice throughout the game.
The one touchdown that stands out is his receiving score that came on a third-and-18 inside UCLA's 30-yard line. Wiley was able to find an opening and his touchdown gave the Wildcats an early 14-0 lead.
The two touchdowns for Wiley give him eight scores on the season, and he has now totaled 758 yards on the year with his longest play being a 57-yard run against Utah the two weeks ago.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news