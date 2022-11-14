One of the most stable players over the last several years for Arizona has been running back Michael Wiley, who has stuck with the team through various coaching changes. And against UCLA, Wiley had one of his best performances with 143 all-purpose yards on 27 touches and found the end zone twice throughout the game.

The one touchdown that stands out is his receiving score that came on a third-and-18 inside UCLA's 30-yard line. Wiley was able to find an opening and his touchdown gave the Wildcats an early 14-0 lead.

The two touchdowns for Wiley give him eight scores on the season, and he has now totaled 758 yards on the year with his longest play being a 57-yard run against Utah the two weeks ago.