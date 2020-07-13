GOAZCATS - Hawaii, Texas Tech ADs address loss of Arizona games

Last Friday when the Pac-12 announced that it would be moving to a conference-only schedule for fall sports it not only impacted Arizona and the other 11 programs in the league but also the teams the Wildcats and others were set to play this season.

Arizona's three nonconference games were effectively canceled once the decision from the Pac-12 came down resulting in the programs that have been on the schedule to seek out other options. UA was set to host Hawaii in Todd Graham's return to Arizona Stadium in his first game as the head coach of the Mountain West program on Aug. 29. That was going to be followed by a home game against Portland State on Sept. 5.

UA was also scheduled to visit Lubbock where the Wildcats would take on Texas Tech in their first road game of the season on Sept. 19. Now none of those games will take place and the athletic directors of two of the schools recently released statements about the loss of the games against Arizona.

For Hawaii, three of their four nonconference games were impacted by the Pac-12's decision as the Rainbow Warriors were set to play Oregon and UCLA within the first month of the season. Their other nonconference opponent, Fordham, had already decided to cancel its game with Hawaii prior to the Pac-12's announcement.

"Obviously with three Pac-12 teams on our football schedule, today's decision affects us more than others," Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said in a statement after the decision was announced by the Pac-12. "We are disappointed because not only were we looking forward to opening the season at Arizona, we were excited to host UCLA for the first time in over 80 years and renew a series with Oregon. However the decision was made in the best interest of student-athlete health and wellness and we support that and will move on accordingly with the rest of our schedule."

Arizona's game against Texas Tech was set as the return game in a home-and-home series with the Wildcats. The Red Raiders beat UA, 28-14, last season at Arizona Stadium in September.

"I was notified this afternoon by Arizona Athletics Director, Dave Heeke, that the Pac-12 Conference will play only conference football games this fall," TTU athletic director Kirby Hocutt said. "While we are disappointed, we understand the challenges the upcoming football season will present for all of us. We will continue to evaluate our options to play a complete football schedule."

As of now the Pac-12 has not yet indicated what the revised schedule will look like or how many games teams will be playing, but the league said it will have those decisions made by the end of the month.

Arizona's first conference game had previously been scheduled for Sept. 12 against Stanford at home.