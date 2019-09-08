The redshirt rule that went into place last year allows coaches to play a freshman up to four games at any point in the season without forcing that player to use up any of his eligibility. Last season Arizona took full advantage of the opportunity to get some of its young players game experience while still preserving four more years of eligibility and it has worked out well for players who now have bigger roles because the staff has an idea of what they can do.

Jamarye Joiner going in at quarterback last season was one of the most notable examples of how coaches can use a player at one of the most important positions on the field to get a better feel for how well he would handle game action. Joiner eventually moved to receiver this summer, but it was clear last year the UA coaching staff isn't afraid to give a freshman quarterback a try if the moment is right.

Joiner made his college debut last season when the Wildcats played Cal, but it wasn't a situation that came at the end of a blowout or garbage time. Instead, Kevin Sumlin and his staff decided on using Joiner in the second quarter of the game.

Saturday night a similar situation took place as highly-touted freshman quarterback Grant Gunnell came into the game to replace senior Khalil Tate in the second quarter of Arizona's game against NAU. There were just under eight minutes remaining in the first half with UA up 35-10. It wasn't exactly a tight game, but there was enough pressure for the coaching staff to see what he could do working with the first unit.

All Gunnell did was end his first college game with three touchdown passes on nine completions for 151 yards. That last stat put him ahead of Tate on the final stat sheet.

"I think most people would take that," Sumlin said of his freshman quarterback's stat line Saturday night. "For him to go in there in the second quarter when the game is still going, the crowd's up and going with the first offensive line I thought he operated very well.

"He moved the team, he moved the ball. Three touchdowns. I didn’t like when he turned back and ran into the defense coming down this way, he scrambled. He’s gotta learn to run to the pylon and not back into the teeth of the defense. He was having fun. I thought our players responded when he was out there. Guys made plays for him but he looked pretty calm for a freshman.”