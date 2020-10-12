GOAZCATS - Gunnell continues development as Arizona's other QBs battle for backup job

Grant Gunnell proved himself as a viable starting quarterback as a freshman in the 2019 season, but he split time with then-senior Khalil Tate. Now it is Gunnell's show.

There is no open competition. There's no guesswork for the other players. There's no quarterback controversy for the media to discuss.

The Wildcats have their man and there will certainly be a lot put on the Houston native's shoulders this season as he takes over full time. Gunnell has benefitted from the extra few months to the offseason and his position coach, offensive coordinator. Noel Mazzone, has been focused on helping the sophomore quarterback reach the next stages of his development.

"We got a chance to really develop our relationship and spend a lot of time on Zoom virtual meetings," Mazzone said. "Then when they allowed us to go on the field and actually have our eight hours a week and work on football-specific stuff, we had a ton of time to spend on the field just working on things you really never have time to work on in the course of a real camp and a season.

"So, I think it's ben really beneficial for him. Obviously the closer that he and I become – knowing each other and knowing what his strengths and weaknesses are and same for him knowing my strengths and weaknesses – I think it's a better situation."

The bulk of the work has been focused on making him a more mobile quarterback while continuing to hone his abilities as a passer. Gunnell played in eight games with three starts last season finishing with over 1,200 yards passing to go with nine touchdowns through the air to just one interception.

"Grant needed a lot of work as far as his pocket presence," Mazzone said Saturday. "He's such a big tall long guy, so we're working on his quickness in the pocket and creating passing lanes and sliding in the pocket. So, we've had a lot of time to work on that.

"We've had some time to just clean up some fundamentals. And, actually I think he's throwing it as well as I've seen him throw it since he's been here."