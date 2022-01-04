Arizona guard Dalen Terry thriving in new role under coach Tommy Lloyd

With Mathurin leading the team in scoring, Kerr Kriisa shooting 38% from the 3-point line, and Chrisitan Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis double-digits, it becomes easy to overlook some players and what they are doing to help the team succeed.

For Arizona, perhaps the most overlooked player on the roster is guard Dalen Terry, who has been doing a little bit of everything for coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats.

